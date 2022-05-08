Piling for all 39 piles is complete. Each pile requires around 45 cubic metres of concrete, equivalent to eight concrete trucks.



All eight pile caps have been installed, with work continuing on the placement of concrete within the last pile cap on the northern side of the river.

All nine bridge piers have been completed.

Each bridge deck segment is approximately 19 to 20 metres in length and requires 360 cubic metres of concrete, equivalent to 60 concrete trucks.

After each segment is poured, the concrete is left to cure and then it is pushed across the river using hydraulic jacks.



During the segment launch, PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene, same as Teflon) coated pads are used to help the bridge slide across each of the piers.

98 per cent of major utility relocations are complete.

All (62 kilometres) telecommunications cables have been relocated and cutover.

Around 1946 people have been inducted on the project.

People on the project have worked over 756,525 hours combined.