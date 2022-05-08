The $342 million Nowra bridge project continues to edge its way across the Shoalhaven River.
The new 360-metre long, four-lane construction, which will eventually become the northbound bridge, is within sight of the northern shore and remains on track to reach the northern side of the river in mid-2022.
Construction company Fulton Hogan has completed all nine bridge piers and 17 of 19 bridge deck segments have been cast and launched over the Shoalhaven River.
Segment 18 is scheduled to be poured next week, weather permitting.
The steel truss structure - connected to the front of the bridge, known as the launch nose and used to reduce weight as the bridge is pushed out - has now extended past the final northern pier.
Constructing and launching the final bridge deck segment is a more complicated process and will take longer than the previous segments, Transport for NSW said.
Once all 19 deck segments are complete, the bridge will be pushed into its final resting position.
"Work as part of the final launch also involves removing the launch nose," the spokesperson said. "Which will be dismantled in three stages."
After this time, further works are required to complete the fit-out of the bridge, including: connecting the deck to the piers by bolting together the permanent bridge bearings; completing construction of the bridge abutment walls; construction of the the bridge safety barriers along each edge of the traffic lanes and pedestrian railings along the new 3.5 metre wide shared path and laying of the asphalt road surface.
The temporary casting yard area and steel moulds, used for construction of the bridge, on the southern bank of the river, will also be removed, while work is well underway on removing the 22,000 tonnes of rocks in the rock platform which allowed access over the water on the western side of the structure.
Then earth fill and pavement layers will be put in place to allow access up to the bridge.
Work is also progressing on the new Bomaderry Creek bridge crossing, which is also part of the project.
All 39 bridge planks on the new Bomaderry Creek bridge have been installed and some of the decks poured.
The new bridge will replace the existing 1881 wrought iron whipple truss (southbound) bridge, which is nearing the end of its lifespan.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
