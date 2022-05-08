Comedian Jim Jefferies touring to Wollongong this June

Jim Jefferies has sold out arenas worldwide - including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Hammersmith Apollo - and now he's coming to Wollongong.
The comedian's live shows have covered everything you can imagine, from politics to celebrities, gun control to religion, family, sex and much, much more over the years.
According to Frontier Touring who are bringing the expat home, "nothing is sacred" in his unapologetic social commentary and no-bulls--t approach to comedy.
His previous tour of Australia sold over 56,000 tickets, while his stand-up comedy have been favourites on Netflix and Comedy Central.
Currently tickets are still available for many of his Australian shows including the WIN Entertainment Centre on June 10, where he'll begin his tour of Down Under.
Other cities welcoming Jefferies include Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth before he heads to New Zealand.
For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.frontiertouring.com/jimjefferies
