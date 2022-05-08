Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Comedian Jim Jefferies touring to Wollongong this June

Updated May 8 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 10:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jim Jefferies has sold out arenas worldwide - including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Hammersmith Apollo - and now he's coming to Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.