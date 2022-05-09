Illawarra Mercury
Live updates: Trial into death of Woonona woman Valmai Jane Birch continues

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 9 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
The trial into the death of Woonona woman Valmai Jane Birch continues.

A man is facing trial for manslaughter, accused of killing his girlfriend 11 years ago and leaving her body in a wheelie bin in her Woonona unit.

