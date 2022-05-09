From "Fairly Ghetto" to "Dappers": how many of these slang terms for Illawarra suburbs do you recognise?
In the great Australian way, we just can't help slapping a nickname on things, from our best mates to our own neighbourhoods.
In "the Gong", we're no exception.
In a quest to create a slang world map, Reddit user Topherette put a call out to the Wollongong community to find out what we affectionately call our suburbs.
Locals took up the call, putting forward their favourite slang terms for places around "Illa".
Northern suburbs were termed "Stanny" (Stanwell Park), "Frool" (Thirroul), "Austie" (Austinmer), "Wombo" (Wombarra), and "Scarbs" (Scarborough).
Further south are the affectionately named "Fairly Ghetto" (Fairy Meadow), "Criminal" (Corrimal), "Figgy" (Figtree) and "the Derra" (Unanderra).
Around Lake Illawarra, contenders included "Koona" (Koonawarra), "Dappers" (Dapto), "'Rilla" (Warilla), "Rail" (Albion Park Rail) and "Park" (Albion Park).
The Keiraville/Gwynneville area was simply called by one user "near the uni".
The map stretches down to "Gero" (Gerringong) and KV (Kangaroo Valley).
Out west, locals put forward "Picked-on" (Picton), "Thrillmere" (Thirlmere), Mitta (Mittagong) and "Robbo" (Robertson).
Honourable mentions also go to the terms "Dapto briefcase" for a slab of beer, and "Shellharbour handbag" for a box of wine.
Some suburb names were the topic of hot debate between locals.
For most, Thirroul is lazily termed "Frool", but others put forward "Thizza".
Some suburbs had multiple slang options to choose from.
"The Derra" prevailed for Unanderra, against "Dez" and "Unanderro".
Dapto drew "Dumpto" and "Scrapto", but "Dappers" won the title.
Many had never heard of half the slang terms used on the map, but enjoyed poking fun at our local area.
The map also included some terms for local landmarks.
"Top Deck" made the list, which is the stacked car park with a view of Wollongong Beach and the lighthouse.
"The Square" marks what is now Stocklands Shellharbour, but is still nostalgically referred to by the name of the old shopping precinct.
"Cholesterol Corner" marks the corner of Mount Ousley Road and the Princes Highway, which earned its name from the host of fast-food restaurants that crowd the street.
In their quest for a slang atlas of the world, Topherette has found great success, with some people even requesting commemorative tea towels of their local area.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
