Illawarra voters turn up to cast their election vote early

Monday's drizzle didn't stop some casting their vote on the first day of pre-polling.
Pre-polling is on now and runs until the day before election day.
At the Salvation Army building in Burelli Street pre-polling centre there was a steady trickle of voters turning up.
Five of the seven Cunningham candidates were represented outside the polling area - only the Liberal Democrats and the Liberals were not sighted on Monday morning.
There were also no corflutes or sandwich boards showing the photo of the Liberals' little-seen candidate Marcus Uren.
Andrew and Bernadette Chinn from Farmborough Heights were among those casting their vote on the first day.
They were regular pre-pollers due to the fact they're often travelling for work.
"I always want to make sure my vote counts," Mr Chinn said.
"I am actually travelling on that day. I'd hate my plane to be late and not make it back in time so I had to guarantee my vote gets counted.
"It was nice when I was younger, that whole carnival atmosphere of voting on election day was good. But I think it's more important that your vote counts."
There has been a rise in the number of people pre-polling in recent elections; in the three Illawarra electorates at least one-third of registered voters will cast a vote before election day on May 21.
While that has changed the nature of party campaigns, Mr Chinn said pre-polling worked for voters.
"I think it's really good - the most important thing is to make it easy for people to vote," he said.
"When you've got compulsory voting, it's good to make it as easy as possible. That's what pre-polling does."
While the rules around pre-polling seem to have eased in recent years, the voters the Mercury spoke to would all be on holidays on election day.
One of those was first-time pre-poller Malcolm Passmore from Mt Kembla, who will be off in the Hunter Valley.
"Remember, pre-polling was always that you had to have a specific reason," Mr Passmore said.
"I think COVID has changed that. I think people are pre-polling because they're worried about COVID."
Phillip O'Leary from West Wollongong will also be away, and found the process of pre-polling much quicker than queuing up on election day.
"I think it's as thing of convenience for a lot of people," he said. "It is inconvenient sometimes to have to turn up on a Saturday to vote."
Pre-poll locations:
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
