All schools across Australia will participate in NAPLAN tests online from tomorrow.
About 1.2 million students are set to take the test in more than 9500 schools and campuses across Australia.
Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) CEO, David de Carvalho said NAPLAN was entering a new era, with 2022 being the first year all schools will take the test online and the last year that the test will take place in May.
"NAPLAN online is a better, more precise assessment that is more engaging for students," he said.
"The tailored testing means students are given questions that are better suited to their abilities, so they can show what they know and can do.
"NAPLAN online also has a variety of accessibility adjustments, so that students with diverse capabilities, learning needs and functional abilities are able to participate.
"This year's test is particularly important so that we can add to a national data set and continue getting insight into the impact the pandemic has had after two years of disruptions to schooling."
Mr de Carvalho said no extra preparation was required for NAPLAN and that there was no need for students to feel anxious about the assessment.
"NAPLAN tests literacy and numeracy skills that are continuously being developed in the classroom. Like any test or challenge students face at school, you should simply remind your child to do the best they can on the day of the test."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
