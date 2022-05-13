Lockdown has changed top travel destinations for Aussies - here's why

Australia is a nation of travellers, but for the past two years COVID has kept the vast majority of us confined to our own shores - if not our own LGA.
It's a huge shift for a country where an overseas gap year is an almost compulsory rite of passage for school leavers, and it's left its mark.
Google trends shows a shift in the countries Australians are most interested in travelling or moving to.
Canada, New Zealand, the US, UK and Thailand were top of the pops for aspiring expats pre-COVID.
Since the pandemic Singapore has firmly booted Thailand out of fifth place.
Demographer and social commentator Mark McCrindle said he was not surprised.
"As we open back up decisions are being made through the lense of COVID and safety," he said.
"Singapore is seen in Asia as a really safe country, with strong COVID protocols.
"Overall, Australians are more cautious about moving, even those expats who have come back and had lives in other countries, a lot of them are not quite ready yet to jump back overseas.
"They know they're in tenuous times as far as lockdowns and policy are concerned.
"The idea of being able to push the undo button at any time and come home is very comforting, but confidence that has been shaken over the past years."
About to move overseas myself, Mr McCrindle's analysis strikes a chord.
Although it's just a short trip over the ditch, New Zealand's tough border policies forced me to contend with the idea that it may not be so easy to just pack up and return home if things go awry.
On the other hand, as an Australian living in New Zealand I'll be fortunate to have access to many government supports, including health care.
This is not the case for those considering moves to South East Asia.
Mr McCrindle said as travellers become more nervous, they look for familiarity rather than novelty.
This could explain why, pre-pandemic Thailand, New Zealand, Japan, Bali and Fiji were the most searched travel destinations, but now Australians are looking at Canada, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand and Japan.
"Those looking to travel now are likely to have saved a bit of cash over the pandemic from commutes and holidays they didn't take," he said.
"Those who do opt to travel might be open to spending a bit more than usual, especially if it means they can go somehwere they feel more at ease like Canada.
"They're not necessarily just looking for the cheapest option, like Bali or Fiji."
Mr McCrindle said he expected in the long run the Australian tradition of international travel would survive, there may be long-term impacts of the pandemic.
"We've got a whole generation now that have come of age and haven't yet had that ritual of a gap year or an oversears trip or backpacking," he said.
"Countless young people who might have ended up making a life overseas are more Australia-bound and they'll make their life here now."
