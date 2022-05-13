Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lockdown has changed top travel destinations for Aussies - here's why

Zoe Cartwright
By Zoe Cartwright
May 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand is a top choice for Australians looking to venture overseas, for holidays or on a more permanent basis, post-lockdown. File image.

Australia is a nation of travellers, but for the past two years COVID has kept the vast majority of us confined to our own shores - if not our own LGA.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Cartwright

Zoe Cartwright

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.