Emerging Illawarra snooker star Zac Hilton eyeing his big break

He's a recently crowned state champion, but already Zac Hilton has his sights set on his next goal.
The Illawarra Grammar School student took out the NSW State Junior Championship Under 16 event last month, defeating a host of talented rivals in the process.
Advertisement
Upon winning the competition, Hilton turned his focus to July's Australian titles, where he hopes to prove his credentials as one of the country's top emerging snooker players.
"It felt amazing winning the NSW State Junior Championship Under 16," Hilton said. "It was exhilarating and also a huge relief to hear the referee call 'Frame, Game, Match, Zac Hilton' - but you can't pat yourself on your back for too long.
"I'm keen to move on and keep training, learning, growing and improving my game."
While public snooker tables were off limits throughout much of 2020 and 2021, Hilton was lucky enough to have a private table at home to utilise through lockdown.
It's practice he feels has helped lay the foundation for his recent results, while the 14-year-old has also learnt plenty watching his heroes.
One day, he hopes, he'll also be competing on the world stage.
"Discipline, hard work, tenacity, passion and dedication have been the key to my success. I'm consistent with my training routine but I also remember to have fun playing snooker.
"It's also important to look after my physical and mental health and I try to go for a run every day. I'm also really enjoying watching the professionals play in the current World Championship."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.