Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Emerging Illawarra snooker star Zac Hilton eyeing his big break

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 9 2022 - 7:36am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On target: Emerging snooker player Zac Hilton recently claimed a NSW title. He now his his eye on the Australian Championships. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

He's a recently crowned state champion, but already Zac Hilton has his sights set on his next goal.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.