Parties silent on climate disaster planning. Letters, May 10, 2022

Parties silent on climate disaster planning. Letters to the Editor, May 10, 2022

May 9 2022 - 6:00pm
I haven't seen any real evidence from any political party about action plans for climate disasters. The insurance industry has advised what areas it won't insure and these will expand as climate change intensifies and nature takes its toll on innocent citizens.

