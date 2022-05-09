Parties silent on climate disaster planning. Letters, May 10, 2022

I haven't seen any real evidence from any political party about action plans for climate disasters. The insurance industry has advised what areas it won't insure and these will expand as climate change intensifies and nature takes its toll on innocent citizens.
Plan A should include portable emergency housing with solar power and water facilities. Plan B should include emergency manpower with proper communication assets . Plan C should include medical support with portable hospitals ready to be used to protect citizens from illnesses and trauma. Plan D should include food and clothing allocation with input from charities to help out.
Plan E should include government and insurance capabilities so that ridiculous paperwork is minimised and government and insurance capabilities are streamlined. Plan F should be how volunteers can be called up to work side by side with military services. Plan G. Garbage and waste removal.
The next climate disaster will possibly be wind or fire based. No more government committees charged with getting evidence, filing reports and ministers being told by bean counters to get the cheapest quote or stay under budget. We don't need any more highways or tunnels linking Sydney's suburbs, we need climate action plans.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
World War II caused the Pacific Ocean region to suffer terribly. In history it had been subject to imperialist attention by many larger countries trying to extend their empires! In recent years much interest has been lost, with many Pacific sovereign states struggling with economic development, climate change, their health and education systems, their security etc.
This was highlighted recently with Australia's perverse handling of the Solomon Islands' recent signing of a security pact with China. It is time for Australia and other nations to step up their efforts in assisting Pacific sovereign states. Australia, New Zealand, Japan and possibly Indonesia, France and the US to form an organisation that focuses on the Pacific sovereign states, not in a paternalistic way but providing trusted assistance and advice.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
The Labor party and the Liberal party support the reopening of Dendrobium coal mine because the "longwall's footprint will be reduced by 60 per cent". It will not end the serious impact of longwall mining. The Greens' decision to ban the reopening of Dendrobium places it on the political agenda. Not just those of the 'experts' and politicians only concerned about their seats in parliament. The Greens and independents are a positive influence by placing important issues on the national agenda.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
