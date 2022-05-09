Parties silent on climate disaster planning. Letters, May 10, 2022

The Labor party and the Liberal party support the reopening of Dendrobium coal mine because the "longwall's footprint will be reduced by 60 per cent". It will not end the serious impact of longwall mining. The Greens' decision to ban the reopening of Dendrobium places it on the political agenda. Not just those of the 'experts' and politicians only concerned about their seats in parliament. The Greens and independents are a positive influence by placing important issues on the national agenda.