Boost for Port Kembla's 'notorious rock fishing blackspot'

Two new rescue boats highlight a $1.2 million investment in Marine Rescue NSW's Port Kembla base and assets.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke dropped by the base today to announce the new resources she said would help boaters and fishers in the Illawarra be safer.
Advertisement
The investment includes $869,000 for two new rescue boats, an extensive $273,000 refurbishment of the unit's radio base and a $55,000 enhancement to crew facilities at Port Kembla Harbour, plus the installation of an Emergency Response Beacon by Surf Life Saving NSW.
"The refurbishment of the Hill 60 radio base will ensure clear and reliable radio communications in emergencies and now features a publicly accessible whale watching and observation tower, while the new crew facilities will provide our wonderful Marine Rescue NSW volunteers with an all-weather space to coordinate emergency responses and undertake training," Ms Cooke said.
The investment comes just days after news broke that Wollongong councillors were preparing to mandate that rock fishers wear life jackets in the area around Hill 60 at Port Kembla.
NSW Police have confirmed to councillors that police would have responsibility for enforcing the lifejacket mandate, avoiding the need for Wollongong City Council staff to patrol the dangerous rock platform.
Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra Peter Poulos said the Emergency Response Beacon would enable emergency services to respond more quickly to incidents at the notorious rock fishing blackspot.
"Just last month we witnessed another rock fishing death at Port Kembla, the sixth tragedy in just over 12 months," Mr Poulos said.
"Installing an Emergency Response Beacon here means that members of the public can immediately contact Surf Life Saving NSW's State Operations Centre with the press of a button in the event of someone being washed off the rocks into the water."
Marine Rescue Commissioner Stacey Tannos said the two new rescue boats had been custom-designed and built to meet demanding local operating conditions, and would prove a reassuring presence for locals and visitors alike.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.