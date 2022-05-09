Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Boost for Port Kembla's 'notorious rock fishing blackspot'

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On April 28 vessels searched near Port Kembla beach for a missing fisherman. Picture:Robert Peet

Two new rescue boats highlight a $1.2 million investment in Marine Rescue NSW's Port Kembla base and assets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.