Revealed: the secret to being a good teacher. Letters, May 11, 2022

Richard Burnett asked readers "which Albanese are Australian voters likely to finish up with as PM?" Possibly the more interesting question Richard could have posed was :"Who is Morrison?" Is he RAAF fighter pilot? The airline senior pilot? The commander of an ADF tank? The loader of the artillery piece? The warship builder? The research worker? The wool classer? The winemaker? The beer brewer? The pastry cook. The noodle maker? The carpenter? The incompetent welder? The factory machinist? The coal industry worker or the ladies' hairdresser?

