Watch Picton glow with Illuminate Festival of Art and Light

May is the month for festivals with Picton adding their Illuminate Wollondilly Festival of Art and Light to the calendar.
It comes as both Wollongong and Kiama councils recently announced family friendly festivals to play out this month.
Advertisement
"With music and art on display, a family carnival and amazing food and market stalls, it is shaping up to be a spectacular event," said Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould.
On Friday May 20 the Picton Botanic Gardens will come to life with lights, an illuminated sculpture and lantern display, a lantern parade and a sensational long table dinner.
A three day Art Exhibition with the Wollondilly Arts Group will commence in the Picton Shire Hall on the Friday, with Artisan Markets to be held on Saturday.
The MAC family carnival will make a comeback, this time at Hume Oval on Friday from 5pm - 9pm and Saturday May 21 from 3pm - 9pm.
Organisers said it is the perfect stop for some fun and entertainment between checking out the activities in the Botanic Gardens or heading down to the main festival in Menangle Street on Saturday night.
The main festival will be in Picton on the Saturday with market stalls, the food court, building projections and light displays, and a live entertainment stage packed with local community and music performances.
The lighting and lantern display will continue at the Picton Botanic Gardens and Hume Oval, with the fireworks display over the township capping off the night at 9pm.
On Sunday May 22 there will be an afternoon of jazz and swing performances in the Picton Botanic Gardens from 12-4pm.
For more details, visit: www.illuminatewollondilly.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.