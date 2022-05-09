When Jess Arndell took her little border collie Archie to the vet for a standard appointment three months ago, she didn't know that her cheeky, energetic puppy would never come home the same.
Now, the Brownsville local is grappling with the possibility of a heartbreaking diagnosis: Archie may be one of only 27 dogs around the globe to be diagnosed with a rare neurological disease.
Archie, who was normally a sweet and energetic pup, came home from his puppy vaccinations a different dog.
It was the day that kicked off months of uncertainty, heartbreak and sleepless nights for Ms Arndell and her partner.
"He started having these twitches...It looked like Tourettes...he couldn't stop doing it," Ms Arndell said.
They immediately booked an appointment for the following day but the vet found nothing wrong with Archie.
Despite being told not to worry, Ms Arndell knew something wasn't right.
"He was always twitching, and it must have been hurting him because he would make these sounds.
"It was like a scream that I'd never heard from a dog...It's the only way I can describe it"
Over the next few months, Archie changed from the sweet, loving puppy the couple had grown to adore into an anxious mess.
"He's got a sister but he didn't want anything to do with her... He would have constant anxiety attacks where we didn't know how to calm him down."
Things took a turn for the worse when Archie had a minute-long seizure.
"It felt like the longest minute of our lives...I couldn't even talk, I was just screaming on the phone," Ms Ardell said.
The couple raced Archie to a specialist emergency vet in Sydney, hoping they could save their puppy.
"They took a lot of tests...an MRI on his brain... fluid from his brain and spine," she said.
What they revealed was a nightmare come true: Archie was likely suffering from a rare brain condition that has only been diagnosed in 27 dogs worldwide over the past 12 years.
"They've said they've never seen it in Australia before," Ms Arndell said.
"If it is that, it's the rarest thing," she said, but the couple are still holding out hope for an alternate, with vets only 80 per cent sure Archie has been struck with the rare genetic disease.
Archie has already lost most of his vision and has high anxiety, twitches and other behavioural changes.
The couple's vet bills are already surpassing $8000, but a Gofundme page is helping relieve the costs and the couple are grateful for any donations.
"Every day is a battle," Ms Arndell said.
Until they get a diagnosis, Ms Arndell will keep doing everything to make sure Archie has the best chance she can give him.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
