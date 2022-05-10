Coach Julio Miranda admits he doesn't know what to expect when Bulli make their long-awaited return to the field on Wednesday night.
The Balls Paddock-based club will travel to Ian McLennan Park to face the Blueys in a mid-week Illawarra Premier League catch-up game. It will mark Bulli's first match in five weeks, with the team dropping out of the nationwide Australia Cup after losing 5-3 to UNSW on April 6.
Four days earlier, Bulli claimed 1-0 win over Wollongong Olympic, which was just their second IPL clash of the season due to the ongoing rain. They drew 2-2 with Coniston in their first match back in March.
Heading into Wednesday's clash, Miranda said it was hard to gauge his team's form - or the opposition's.
"It's all a bit of an unknown. I know they've played a few games, which is great, but I haven't seen too much of them to be honest. I'm just trying to concentrate on what we're doing ourselves and keep everyone motivated and positive," he said.
"I think everyone is in the same boat, obviously, but it's a challenging. But I can't speak highly enough of the boys at the moment. You can sense the frustration, but we've tried to stick to a normal routine. We've had access to a basketball court at one of the local schools and it's difficult when you've got three grades to train. We try to mix things around but there's only so much you can do when you've got these kind of facilities available.
"But it will be good to get the boys back out there. It's going to be a bit of an unknown, but I know the boys are looking forward to it."
Fellow IPL club Wollongong United will also be in action on Wednesday night, with Billy Tsovolos's side travelling to Fraser Park to face NSW NPL3 outfit Dunbar Rovers in round five of the Australia Cup (formerly known as the FFA Cup).
United are one of three Illawarra sides remaining in this year's Cup, alongside Wollongong Olympic and NPL1 club Wollongong Wolves. Olympic will take on Northern Suburbs outfit Willoughby Dalleys in the next round, while the Wolves will meet Eastern Suburbs side Waverley Old Boys.
"The Cup's been really good for us. I think the most important part about this comp so far is it's given us minutes and game time," Tsovolos said.
"If we can win this week, it just guarantees us another 90 minutes, which we don't have that guarantee with the league at the moment. This competition has helped us maintain some form of consistency. Motivation levels are obviously struggling, like it is for everyone, but we keep managing to pick up results whenever we can."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
