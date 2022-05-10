"I think everyone is in the same boat, obviously, but it's a challenging. But I can't speak highly enough of the boys at the moment. You can sense the frustration, but we've tried to stick to a normal routine. We've had access to a basketball court at one of the local schools and it's difficult when you've got three grades to train. We try to mix things around but there's only so much you can do when you've got these kind of facilities available.