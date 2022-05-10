Choosing to acknowledge the hard work of nurses over the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic was a no-brainer for the folks from The Order of the Eastern Star Wollongong Chapter 59.
That's why the fraternal organisation had no hesitation in teaming up with the University of Wollongong to offer a new scholarship to help disadvantaged students become next generation nurses.
Advertisement
On Tuesday The Order of the Eastern Star Wollongong Chapter 59 bestowed a $200,000 gift to fund scholarships for nursing students over the next 10 years.
The Wollongong Chapter No 59 Order of the Eastern Star Nursing Opportunity Scholarship will be a three-year scholarship offered each year to a first-year Bachelor of Nursing student, at a value of $7000 per annum. The student will receive $21,000 over their three-year degree. It is the largest nursing scholarship to be offered at UOW.
The scholarship announcement coincides with International Nurses Day on Thursday, May 12 a day that marks the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.
The partnership will fund 10 scholarships in the next decade, focusing on helping students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, who have ties to the Illawarra, to achieve their dreams of entering the nursing profession.
The Order of the Eastern Star Wollongong Chapter 59 secretary Norah Mitchell said the scholarship was a wonderful venture.
Mrs Mitchell said the organisation well known for raising funds for charity and its philanthropy, was only able to enter into the venture with UOW after selling its Wollongong premises.
"In the last couple of years we sold our premises in Wollongong which enabled us to do something of this value and give $200,000 to the university to establish this scholarship which will run for 10 years," she said.
"The last two years because of COVID has been especially hard on the medical profession, and we felt we should at least try and help.
"After some discussion we decided to focus our efforts on nurses, frontline workers who have played such a pivotal role during the pandemic.
"There is a nursing shortage and the statistics are telling us they are going to get really short in the next 10 to 20 years.
"If we could help some students fulfil their dream of becoming a nurse it was a no-brainer. We are going to reap the benefits of that in the future as the quality of nursing will be improved in the area."
Professor Eileen McLaughlin, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, said the scholarship would change the lives of its recipients, which would - in turn - benefit the wider community.
"We are delighted to receive this generous donation from The Order of the Eastern Star Wollongong Chapter 59 and thank them for kindness," said Professor McLaughlin.
"As the past two years have demonstrated, nurses are absolutely fundamental to the wellbeing of our society. We need nurses from all walks of life, passionate about caring for others, making a difference and advocating for their patients. Helping students who are experiencing disadvantage to fulfil their potential and become the next generation of nurses is an incredibly worthy cause."
Applications for the inaugural scholarship are now open for first-year Bachelor of Nursing students studying at UOW's Wollongong Campus. More information is available on the UOW scholarships website.
Advertisement
In future years, this scholarship will be open earlier, so students intending to enrol as first-year nursing students are able to apply before commencing their studies.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.