It is still early days but it seems students prefer doing the NAPLAN test online as opposed to on paper.
That was certainly the case for Year 7 students at Keira High School, who completed their reading assessment online on Tuesday.
Chloe Davison gave the thumbs up to the new method, she said was more engaging for students.
"Your hand also doesn't hurt as much as it does when you do the test on paper," she said.
"There were no glitches, things went pretty smoothly. I liked the fact that it seemed easier to engage in what you're doing and just concentrate on the screen and figuring out the answers."
The teenager admitted to "stressing a bit" about being able to answer all 48 questions but at the same time took comfort from the fact only teachers were going to see her answers.
"Our teachers are there to help so I wasn't too worried or studied too much for NAPLAN," Chloe said.
Her fellow Keira High Year 7 student Charli Hart also felt comfortable doing the test online.
"if there is one piece of advice I can give to other students, it is to make sure you read the questions carefully," Charli said.
Prince Phuyal agreed but added there were some questions which caught him off guard.
"Some questions I had trouble reading but all in all I was pretty happy with how I went, although I feel I could have done better," he said.
About 1.2 million students in more than 9500 schools and campuses across Australia will do NAPLAN tests this year.
The test period started today and runs until May 20. It includes assessments for reading, writing, spelling and languages as well as numeracy.
Keira High School principal Scott Frazier said the tests had been spread out to ensure students don't get too overwhelmed.
"We want our students to feel comfortable to show us what they can do and then we use those results later to help us work out their individual needs," he said.
"Being online and getting the results back quicker than previous years is a real bonus."
Mr Frazier said NAPLAN was just one part of a suite of tools schools use.
"It can be beneficial. Being online and getting the results back quicker will certainly be a lot more beneficial than waiting for so long," he said.
"But again NAPLAN is just one small part, we do a number of formal assessments already, so we get to know the students already really well in those range of subjects."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
