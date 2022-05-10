Illawarra Mercury
Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven locations eligible for EV charger grants

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:30am, first published 6:30am
Recharge: Rajashi Ray has installed 16 elevtric vehicle chargers at Silos Estate, making it one of the largest charging stations in NSW. Picture: Robert Peet

There may soon be more places for drivers to charge their electric vehicles in the Illawarra, with the NSW government announcing a $171 million grant for 3500 charging stations.

