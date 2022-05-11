Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List
Business

How Illawarra homeowners, savers can avoid rate rise pain

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Better deal: Local lenders followed national trends in raising interest rates on home loans, but some are offering a better deal on deposits. Picture: File

Nearly all banks have passed on last week's interest rate rise by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.