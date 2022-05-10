Illawarra Blue Stars will offer this with the first cross country meet to be held on Sunday at 10am. They will meet at the Fairy Meadow Surf Club, and the runs will be 2km and 5km. Catering for all ages, and all abilities, you can run, walk or job whatever you please but it's a great way to keep fit an prepare for summer season. The serious athletes can run on the out and back course to test themselves out at the beginning of winter.

