With winter looming down on us, Blue Stars athletes are now gearing for a season of uninterrupted preparation and competition.
Advertisement
Illawarra Blue Stars will offer this with the first cross country meet to be held on Sunday at 10am. They will meet at the Fairy Meadow Surf Club, and the runs will be 2km and 5km. Catering for all ages, and all abilities, you can run, walk or job whatever you please but it's a great way to keep fit an prepare for summer season. The serious athletes can run on the out and back course to test themselves out at the beginning of winter.
The popular winter track and field season will also be conducted with the following Sunday at Kerryn McCann Athletic Centre. This series is conducted on the fourth Sunday of each month, commencing May 22, followed by June 26, July 24 and August 21. The first event on May 22 will commence at 10.30am with the following events:
Sixty metres, 150 metres, shotput, walk and long jump, for all ages from under 8 right through to masters men and women.
There will also be hammer for divisions under 16, under 18, under 20, open and masters. To finish, there will be a great 2x1km relay of mixed ages and gender. This is a great preparation for summer and school carnivals. The club has already had interest in these meets from athletes travelling overseas in the off season. Come and give it a go. All are welcome and entry is through leisure centre, but no competition fees are required.
Meanwhile, masters athletes Mary Thomas and John Lamb have finished their season of track and field with fine performances in their age brackets. Thomas once again had great field wins in the Australian Masters Games recently in Perth, while Lamb was dominant in his hurdles and sprints and also broke his own record for the hurdles.
Will these athletes be up for some of the major awards to be presented at the club's annual awards and presentation evening at the Dapto Leagues Club on June 4? Commencing at 6.30pm, athletes will be presented with pointscore awards but the major special awards will include all club athletes and have been highly contested.
Come down to your presentation evening, mix with your friends and have a great evening, you never know you could go home with a special award. Those attending can book in for dinner at the club prior to the presentation, with IBS supplying food platters for all attending and the bar will be open.
Blue Stars will also be making a very important announcement at the awards evening that will assist athletes, coaches and officials, so make sure you are present. Once again, this could effect you and assist you in track and field with Illawarra Blue Stars. This announcement will coincide with the club heading into its 70th anniversary season in 2022/23.
Meanwhile, Jessica Hogg has commenced her winter campaign in fine style. Contesting the very strong Sydney 10, Hogg ran a personnel best time and finished a great 19th in the 20/29 womens age bracket, and a very creditable 40th in overall women's division. The strong run by Hogg indicates she is in fine form heading into the winter season.
Beaton Park management have indicated to the club once again that spike length on the track surface of the Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre will be carefully monitored. The length of spikes can do a lot of damage to a synthetic surface, and failure to comply with the ruling of 7mm spikes has to be followed by all athletes and track users. Management have stated openly that people using the track must check their spike length. If purchasing spikes, check the spikes in the shoe. If not meeting requirements, you can purchase a set of spikes at the Beaton Park shop.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.