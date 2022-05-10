Illawarra Mercury
Urgent care back for Bulli, nothern suburbs residents

Zoe Cartwright
By Zoe Cartwright
Updated May 10 2022 - 10:15am, first published 5:30am
Bulli urgent care centre. Image supplied.

More than four months after it closed down temporarily to free up medical staff during the busy Christmas period, Bulli Hospital's urgent care centre has reopened.

