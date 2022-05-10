Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Goodman out to settle beef with Japanese rival on Paul Gallen undercard

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY: Sam Goodman faces off with Japanese challenger Fumiya Fuse. Picture: Simone de Peak

One out of two ain't bad. That's the best Japanese slugger Fumiya Fuse can hope for according to Wollongong world title prospect Sam Goodman.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.