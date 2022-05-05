Around the corner, firefighter Russell O'Keefe is pressure hosing his garage, cleaning out the mud that came with the second flood.
He tells us he's lived in Coraki since 2017. That year, he says, the flood was knee-deep downstairs. In February this year, it was knee-deep on the second storey. And then, a month later, it returned, this time waist-deep downstairs.
Upstairs, he points to the stripped out walls, the place where the kitchen used to be. Plaster has been removed, along with floor coverings.
What was once a cheerful family home is now a skeleton of studs and frames. Despite the work of industrial fans powered by a generator, it still smells musty.
Hundreds of home across the Northern Rivers are like this. Russell doesn't think the rest of the country really understands the scale of the damage.
"I don't think they do," he says. "So many people built their houses two metres above the one-in-100-year flood level and still got a metre through their homes. It's more than what anyone could comprehend."
It's hard, too, to comprehend the anxiety that gripped towns like Coraki when the big flood came.
"For about three days, we were stuck on a tiny island. Coraki was split down the middle," Russell says.
"There were about 350 people on one side and the rest of the town on the other. And we had about 200 dogs on our side. We had maybe 150 metres of street those 350 people were camping on."
