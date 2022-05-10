Dragons unchanged ahead of Magic Round clash with Titans

Anthony Griffin has named an unchanged squad for Saturday's clash with Gold Coast as the Dragons look to bounce back from a last-start touch-up at the hands of Melbourne.
Griffin produced a late reshuffle for last Sunday's road outing against the high-flying Storm, giving Talatau Amone a start in his preferred five-eighth slot and shifting Jack Bird to the back row.
They've been named to reprise those roles, with Amone named in the No. 6 jumper and Bird - who's set to ink an extension with the club this week - named in the No. 11.
The reshuffle allowed Jayden Sullivan to come onto the bench from where he's been deployed at dummy-half the past two weeks.
He'll wear the No. 14 and will again share hooking duties with veteran rake Andrew McCullough who's been named after scans allayed initial fears that he'd suffered a broken hand in the loss to the Storm.
Powerhouse front-rower Francis Molo is also free to play after entering an early guilty plea to a grade one crusher tackle and copping a $3000 fine.
Fans clamouring to see young gun Tyrell Sloan recalled will likely need to wait at least another week after he was named on the extended reserves list.
After looking to be in dire straits a month ago, the Dragons put together three straight wins before running into the Storm juggernaut last week.
They'll like their chances of bouncing back against a Titans outfit that's lost its last five games on the bounce, with coach Justin Holbrook making a significant change in recalling young-gun Jayden Campbell at fullback.
It will see AJ Brimson shift back to the No. 6 jumper as the Titans look to notch just their second win in eight outings against the Dragons.
Dragons team for round 10:
1. Moses Mbye
2. Mat Feagai
3. Moses Suli
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Talatau Amone
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Andrew McCullough
10. Jack de Belin
11. Jack Bird
12. Josh McGuire
13. Tariq Sims
Interchange:
14. Jayden Sullivan
15. Blake Lawrie
16. Aaron Woods
17. Tyrell Fuimaono
Reserves:
18. George Burgess
19. Cody Ramsey
20. Jack Gosiewski
21. Tyrell Sloan
22. Josh Kerr
23. Jackson Ford
24. Tautau Moga
Unavailable:
Billy Burns (foot) - indefinite
Max Feagai (ankle/leg) - indefinite
Jaydn Su'A (ankle) - indefinite
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
