Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Driver Justin Birkbeck avoids conviction for charge linked to fatal Stanwell Park crash

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated May 10 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Harris (inset) was killed in 2020 when a ute crashed into his mother's front porch at Stanwell Park..

A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash at Stanwell Park when he suffered a medical episode behind the wheel has avoided a criminal conviction after drug testing found he had traces of a psychoactive drug in his system at the time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Tonkin

Shannon Tonkin

Court reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.