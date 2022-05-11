Chris Green and Michael Stead (Dapto Citizens) feature in Section 34 with all four Illawarra-based sections having a bye. The winners from Section 31 and 32 meet in one final with winners of Section 33 and 34 in the other final for a spot at the NSW Finals at Club Maitland City on October 8-9. Club Nowra is hosting sections 29-30, with Kiama's Geoff McIntyre among the competitors. The State Over-40s Pairs was a popular addition to the Bowls NSW calendar a few years ago but was wiped out in 2020 and 2021 by COVID.