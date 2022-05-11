Figtree Sports' Mario Marsh savoured his biggest triumph after partnering a strong Cabramatta rink to win the Greg Thurling Open Fours last Saturday.
Marsh joined the Falcons from Oak Flats last year and, while having had just a few games for his new club, he played a key role as lead for good mate Mark Hobill in clinching the $12,100 tournament, which honours Figtree legend Greg Thurling.
Marsh met his other two Cabra rink-mates Arthur Piesley and Gary Corey minutes before their first match last Saturday, but by late afternoon the foursome had sealed the $3000 winner's purse by beating Kiama trio Brad Rossiter, his son Tim, Paul Rooke plus Windang's Gregg Stevens in the final.
''Mark asked me to join his Cabramatta rink and I guess it couldn't have turned out any better,'' Marsh said. ''It's the biggest prize money I've won. Considering I only met Arthur and Gary this morning, we all gelled and supported one another like we were a seasoned team.''
Illawarra's richest one-day tournament featured a capacity field of 48 teams including national and state representatives and many of the region's top bowlers.
The fast and furious format left no room for error with all teams playing four games of just eight ends with just the top four qualifying for the six-end semi-finals then a six-end final.
Hobill and partners (3.5 wins +24) were third overall with a last-end comeback draw decisive in reaching the semis. Brad Rossiter's rink (4 wins +32) were the top side after the four-game shootout, while new Figtree signing Steve Sprod and partners Fred Ayoub, Ben Glasson and Nathan Wise (4 wins +20) were the only other four-game winner.
Peter Bennett with Brian McGoldrick, Chris Cotton and Ray Smiles (3 wins +21) claimed the last semi-final spot as the best of 13 teams posting three wins. Hobill edged Wise 6-4 in one semi, while Rossiter beat Bennett 6-5 in the other.
Cabramatta's Kayla Courtin won the $350 prize for the Big Bowl Drive while Mal Lyons, Mick Ugarenko, Damien Lateo and Ray Parkes won $350 in the Last Man Standing competition.
Cancelled the past two years due to COVID, the beautiful autumn sunshine and a packed green of supporters ensured an excellent day of bowls.
Meanwhile, Figtree Sports has spots available for its Warrigal Open Grade Triples on June 2. Total prize money is $3600 with a minimum of 13 Pennant points per team giving all a chance at the $1200 winner's purse. Format is 2-Bowl Triples, three games of 14 ends. To book a team email Kay Moran on kay@figtreesports.com.au.
Figtree is starting preparations for the Zone 16 men's Pennants competition in August with an internal trial on Sunday. The Falcons also have a Pennants trial against top Sydney club Engadine on June 4, with further details at the club.
Twelve Zone 16 bowlers will be chasing a place in the NSW State Finals of the Over 40s Pairs with sectional play on Saturday at Figtree Sports.
Hundreds of bowlers across NSW will feature at 16 host venues including Figtree Sports and Nowra for a chance to win through to the State Finals in October. The Illawarra-based matches are in sections 31-34 at Figtree, with players competing for two spots at the State Finals.
Zone 16 entry numbers have been disappointing, but the local nominations include Towradgi's Adam Martin and Shane Garvey (Section 31), plus Mick Ugarenko-Shane Pascoe in Section 32. Scottish international Kay Moran is teaming up with Figtree head greenkeeper Sean Bellotti in Section 33 which also includes the strong Towradgi pairing of Damien Lateo and Russ Taylor.
Chris Green and Michael Stead (Dapto Citizens) feature in Section 34 with all four Illawarra-based sections having a bye. The winners from Section 31 and 32 meet in one final with winners of Section 33 and 34 in the other final for a spot at the NSW Finals at Club Maitland City on October 8-9. Club Nowra is hosting sections 29-30, with Kiama's Geoff McIntyre among the competitors. The State Over-40s Pairs was a popular addition to the Bowls NSW calendar a few years ago but was wiped out in 2020 and 2021 by COVID.
Many of Illawarra's top female bowlers will have their sights firmly on the prestigious Illawarra District Carnival title at Warilla Bowls on Monday.
One of the biggest district events on the calendar, the Fours event will feature 22 teams representing 11 clubs.
The prize pool is $2160 with the winners sharing $800 and prizes down to sixth place, plus three individual game prizes.
Julea Morgan, Vicki Bott, Vicki Brown, Marion Skinner, Leone Barnett and Debbi Moon are among the top bowlers who will skip a team in an event in which every shot will count, with three games of just 11 ends.
After two tough years dealing with the global pandemic, the women's game in Illawarra is starting to return to normal.
The recent District Champion of Club Champion Singles was hard hit by washouts.
However, last month the 2021 NSW Women's State Championships went ahead with the Illawarra champions competing against some of the state's best players.
