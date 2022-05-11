Darcey Gervaise finds it hard to keep his head above water while running his recording studio.
Mr Gervaise runs SLM Productions in North Wollongong, where he helps local bands produce and record their music.
He started recording bands while he was still in high school, but has been doing it professionally for around four years.
As was the case with most in the arts industry the COVID years had been particularly hard for Mr Gervaise.
"It was pretty rough, there wasn't a lot going on," he said.
"It was pretty quiet, there wasn't much work. We weren't allowed to have people come in so it was pretty slow but obviously JobKeeper helped me and a lot of other musicians get through it."
While things are picking up Mr Gervaise said business was still patchy.
"I've had a lot of times where I've had two weeks where I'm crammed with work and then another couple of months where I'm using that money for those two weeks to get by," he said.
He felt he would benefit from a federal Greens initiative to pay artists $772.60 a week for a year.
"It would be great," he said.
"It would make life a whole lot easier to just keep on top of it. There are a lot of ups and downs working in the music industry. It's just really inconsistent, working in music. It can be hard to know someone's going to be walking in the door consistently for any long period of time."
Cunningham's Greens candidate Dylan Green said the pilot study would see 10,000 artists paid $772.60 a week for a year to create paintings, stories or music.
"It's about providing artists with a wage that's just above the minimum wage," Mr Green said.
"So it's not going to make anyone rich but it's going to tide people over between gigs and between sales or the times when they can make money off their craft.
"There are peaks and troughs and its tough to stay in the industry in those troughs."
The Artist's Wage trial would run for a year in both regional and metropolitan areas across the country - but Mr Green said those locations were yet to be chosen.
"I can't say whether it will be determined to be the Illawarra or not," he said.
"I would love to see that, but also looking forward, this is just a pilot study and if it goes well, which I hope it does, I would love to see it rolled out across the country."
He was aware some people may not see the arts as important enough to fund but he believed "art just brings richness to our culture and value to our lives and it helps us understand each other".
Mr Green said a panel would be set up to decide which emerging and established artists would receive the funding "to ensure the artists they provide this funding for will be able to benefit from it and produce more for their local community and broader society".
The funding for the pilot study was fully costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office, Mr Green said.
"We pay for all of our big ideas by increasing taxes to billionaires and multinational companies and also cutting out subsidies to fossil fuel companies," he said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
