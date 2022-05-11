A middle-aged Minotaur who hates his job is being given closure this year and you can hear all about it at the return of Comic Gong on Saturday.
Trevor Bovis (half bull, half man) was dreamt up by illustrator Tim McEwan and writer Michael Michalandos in the 1990's via the much-loved comic Greener Pastures, but after a long hiatus is returning for one last hurrah.
Advertisement
McEwan will be on hand at Wollongong Town Hall as part of the annual free comic and pop culture convention, showing off his illustrating prowess and selling comics - many of the earlier editions of Greener Pastures when Trevor was a much younger stud.
"We've been doing this off and on since the '90s, when we had international distribution and had even won a few awards," he told the Mercury.
"It was a really exciting time, we were quite young and didn't have other responsibilities ... now it's more difficult to do on a regular basis."
Like art imitating life, Trevor had striking similarities and grievances to his then young university undergraduate creators, though his adventures slowly dwindled to a halt when McEwan and Michalandos no longer had time to put in the effort needed.
McEwan said they're working on the "final chapter" of Trevor's life (to be written and illustrated as a graphic novel), reacquainting the reader to the now depressed tax lawyer, who like his creators is middle-aged and undergoing similar grievances.
When he's not trying to tie loose ends for a fictional bull-man, McEwan is a lecturer in animation and illustrates for an array of people - he's just finished working on Anh Do's latest book, E-Boy 4.
This is the second time he'll be visiting Comic Gong after stopping by during its humble beginning at Corrimal Library in 2013, and excited to finally experience what the hype is all about.
"A lot of the bigger shows [like Super Nova] are more about movie stars and getting autographs," McEwan said, noting the Wollongong event was essentially about getting people to read.
"I'm expecting great things ... my comic friends say it's the best."
Other highlights of Comic Gong 2022 include: CosPlay competitions, LEGO displays, trade stalls, fighting demonstrations by Battlecry LARP, pinball machines and arcade games, live music and other performances.
For the program CLICK HERE, or visit: www.facebook.com/comicgong
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.