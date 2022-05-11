Women's issues called 'unrewarding' by Cunningham election candidate

A federal election candidate representing the Cunningham Ward has snubbed a forum being held to discuss women's' issues in the Illawarra.
In declining an invitation to take part in the forum Liberal Democrats candidate for Cunningham Michael Glover said he found the event 'unrewarding' suggesting it would be 'community groups asking for funding'.
The Representing Women: Our Federal Candidates on Women's Issues event tonight aims to allow members of the community to find out more about policies affecting women including health, safety and childcare.
Candidates for Cunningham and Whitlam were invited and provided with a list of questions including 'what does the future look like for women in the Illawarra under your leadership?' The forum is being hosted by Women Illawarra, the Housing Trust and the Illawarra Women's Health Centre and is planned to help women in the area make an informed decision at the polls.
An invitation was extended to all candidates including Mr Glover. Alexis Garnaut- Miller of the Citizen's Party, Alison Byrnes and Stephen Jones from Labor, Dylan Green and Jamie Dixon from the Greens are all confirmed to attend. Mike Cains from the Liberal Party provided apologies and candidates from the UAP and One Nation did not respond.
Mr Glover said: "Unfortunately I find these events a little unrewarding as the libertarian candidate, when it is often these community groups who are asking for more funding for X or Y.
"All the Liberal Democrats can do is to promise we will pay off the country's debt so that these women's children and grandchildren don't have to. I can't stand up there with any integrity and promise money we don't have as we approach one trillion dollars in national debt.
Michelle Glasgow managing director at Women Illawarra said it was an important opportunity for women in the region to have their voice heard. She said it was disappointing that not all candidates were willing to attend. "It makes me question his commitment to the community he aspires to lead if this is his attitude towards a real and genuine opportunity to speak to matters of national relevance and local need," Ms Glasgow said.
The Representing Women: Our Federal Candidates on Women's Issues event will be held at the Essay Cafe and Conference Centre in Wollongong at 6.30pm. Sign up to attend here.
