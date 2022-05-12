Illawarra Mercury
Fish running hot with early signs of winter

Updated May 12 2022 - 2:22am, first published 12:30am
Tasty dish: Ashton Mekisic with a large john dory destined for the dinner table.

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal agreed that the first signs of winter blew through over the weekend but said it did not dampen the hot bite we've been having of late.

