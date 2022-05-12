Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal agreed that the first signs of winter blew through over the weekend but said it did not dampen the hot bite we've been having of late.
Again, some excellent snapper were caught in the later part of last week with plenty of 3-kilogram fish coming in from both the deep and shallow reefs and on baits and plastic jigs.
The 35/40-metre depth line, was where most of the snapper fishos' action happened up and down the coast, with plenty of fish congregating under the bait schools.
Reds were joined by a very tasty by-catch mix of big pigfish, samson fish as well as quite a few teraglin over the past few days of last week.
Kingfish have still been around in good numbers and size - as have tailor and bonito.
There have been huge offshore schools of these fish busting the surface up and down the coast.
Kings have mainly been targeted around the Islands of Port where fish to 10kg have been taken with a couple of monster 20+ kilo fish also speared by divers around both Big Island and Pig Island.
Slow trolling live squid and slimeys have been their undoing, as well as down rigging.
Bonnies have been taking anything shiny or the old school favorite - pink squid - trolled around or cast into the massive schools.
Same for tailor, with some big greenbacks lurking about pushing 3kg.
Beaches and rocks continue to fire.
Rocks have seen plenty of big drummer move in over the past couple of weeks with many fish caught around the 3-4kg size and testing out many anglers' skills trying to land them on the stones.
Hungry luderick and bream are in plentiful numbers around the same washes, as well as trevally.
Beaches have housed an abundance of bream and some cracking flathead, but the numbers of whiting have tapered.
However, their size is making up for lack of numbers and there have been reports of school jews being caught.
