May 1 heralded the annual closure for Australian bass and estuary perch across NSW flowing waters until August 31.
Anglers are reminded the annual zero bag limit for Australian bass and estuary perch will be strictly enforced by Fisheries Compliance. This closure protects for these key sportfish species as they migrate towards salt water for spawning.
For detailed information regarding the closure: https://bit.ly/3sSH33K
The June weekend sees trout season closed until October and anglers are reminded of special requirements for those wishing to fish the lower area of the Eucumbene known as 'Frank's Run'.
Possession of a MLAK key will not guarantee access through locked gates as a ballot permit is required to ensure minimal vehicle traffic to lowland riverbanks. Contact Angler Access Manager on 02 6051 7760 or email angler.access@dpi.nsw.gov.au for more details.
An impressive golden perch was recently caught at Goondiwindi on the Queensland/NSW border, showing how far these fish can swim when conditions are just right.
This 'yella' was caught and tagged in March 2021 on the Darling River near Wilcannia in western NSW, as part of a study undertaken by Fisheries. The recapture was almost a year to the day of tagging, the fish estimated to have swum 1700 kilometres.
Not the longest distance recorded, this journey highlights the value of recent high flows down the Barwon-Darling River that enable the drown out of multiple barriers to upstream migration.
