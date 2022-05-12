Illawarra Mercury
Bass, perch season closure key protection for spawning

May 12 2022 - 7:00am
Hands full: Mitchell Bonner with a pair of trevally from down near Sussex. Anglers are reminded that Australian bass and estuary perch season is officially closed.

May 1 heralded the annual closure for Australian bass and estuary perch across NSW flowing waters until August 31.

