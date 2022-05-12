Farewell to the grand man of Marine Rescue NSW, Bruce Mitchell. Last Friday was Bruce's exit from active duty as a staff member, after a long and stellar career.
After retiring in 1998, keen fisherman Bruce joined the then Australian Volunteer Coast Guard (AVCG) in 2001, rising quickly through the ranks as a volunteer to become Squadron Commodore.
When the AVCG transitioned into Marine Rescue, Bruce accepted the role of Regional Co-ordinator, a position that evolved into the paid role of Regional Operations Manager Illawarra and, more recently, Zone Duty Operations Manager Illawarra.
Bruce was highly regarded for his dedication to marine safety and to the volunteers under his care. During his time with Marine Rescue, Bruce said he'd seen a lot of change, definitely for the better.
His Zone Duty Operations Manager role will be filled by Stuart Massey who, as the Illawarra's Regional Training Manager, brings much experience and knowledge.
