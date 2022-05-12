Making the big difference

In recognition of National Volunteer Week (May 16 - 20), Warrigal is celebrating the amazing contribution of their volunteers, and thanking them for the essential nature of their work in owning and governing the organisation.
Winning National Provider of the Year in 2021, Warrigal is an award-winning, for-purpose community-owned organisation. Operating 12 aged care homes across NSW and the ACT, Warrigal offers home services, retirement lifestyle villages and social support, and has about 400 volunteers working across these locations at every level.
Volunteers offer important emotional, social and spiritual support to residents and customers at Warrigal. From sitting down for a cup of tea and good conversation, to listening to music, playing cards, or any leisure activity of the resident's choice, volunteers at Warrigal are an integral part of every care home.
Warrigal CEO, Mark Sewell, said, "Warrigal was started by volunteers more than 50 years ago, and still to this day they are essential to what we do.
"They play such important roles within our organisation and affect Warrigal at every level, including our company members, all of our board, our advisory group, as well as on the frontline in every service at every location.
"The support they provide to Warrigal residents, customers and staff is so valued, and we truly thank them for the commitment they show older people in our community every day."
The contribution of Warrigal's frontline volunteers is so essential to Warrigal and their residents, as they play the role of a friendly visitor rather than a care staff member.
While Warrigal staff members do provide emotional and social support, their time is shared amongst the clinical needs of residents, whereas a volunteer is there purely to spend quality time with the older people.
This quality time boosts the morale and mood of residents, reducing isolation, stress and depression.
Warrigal volunteer coordinator, Michelle Chate, said, "Our volunteers form deep and meaningful relationships with our residents, staff and families, and allow staff to provide a whole range of activities that meet the social, emotional and spiritual needs of residents.
"We are so thankful for their time, passion and dedication, which continues to allow older people to live great lives."
Though it's not just the residents, customers and staff who reap the benefits of the volunteer experience, as the volunteers themselves gain a deep sense of purpose and fulfilment from their role, directly seeing the positive impact they are making to the lives of older people.
Because of this, Warrigal's volunteers often stay helping for many years within the care homes, as they acknowledge the positive impact it has on their own lives.
Volunteers are always welcome at any Warrigal in NSW and the ACT - email volunteering@warrigal.com.au
Volunteering at an aged care facility is good for the soul, according to Barbara Maxwell, a volunteer at Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care residence at Corrimal.
The vibrant 79-year-old, who enjoys running, swimming and outdoor activities, said volunteering at Illawarra Diggers gives her "a sense of purpose in life".
"Spending time with the residents is inspirational," she said. "I talk to them about everything - their family, lifetime achievements, books or even knitting.
"Sometimes they surprise me with funny stories about being married two or three times and who was their favourite husband or wife."
Illawarra Diggers CEO Peter Whittall said volunteers make an invaluable contribution to the lives of the residents.
"Volunteering is a worthwhile pursuit for many people and, here at Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care, volunteers assist our residents in many different roles," he said.
"They range from one-on-one conversations to more active engagement roles."
Mr Whittall said having a particular skill was not necessary and all that was needed to make a good volunteer was to be caring, compassionate and understanding.
"There is a role for everyone to be part of our Diggers family," he said.
"Volunteering roles may include spending time with residents, helping with craft projects, assisting other service providers like the hairdresser, providing spiritual care, doing activities like calling bingo, taking residents for walks and reading newspapers together."
Other volunteers, like the Greenacre Connect Group assist the hospitality staff with serving residents' morning tea and setting and clearing tables, which enhances Illawarra Diggers' friendly and homely environment.
Mr Whittall said many volunteers, like Barbara, express that there is a sense of accomplishment that comes from volunteering.
"Knowing that you have made a difference in a person's life, put a smile on their face, taken the time to say hello or share stories, or build connections that lead to friendships makes volunteering well worthwhile."
There are volunteering opportunities at Illawarra Diggers for those people who feel inspired to give something back to their community and support our elderly to have more fulfilling lives.
Please contact Vikki Wilesmith (lifestyle manager) at Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care on 4225 4700 or email lifestyle@illawarradiggers.com.au to discuss your opportunities.
Every 30 seconds, a person in Australia reaches out to Lifeline for help.
Lifeline is a very busy non-profit organisation with a free 24-hour telephone crisis support service plus health support, suicide prevention and emotional assistance online and face-to-face too.
During the year, their valued admin volunteer Deborah Van Ede achieved 25 years volunteering with Lifeline South Coast.
"In this time Debbie has worked with so many different faces and seen the admin and management team change over time," a spokesperson said. "She has always been able to adapt and keep up with the changes.
"As our admin volunteer Debbie assists the entire management team, often behind the scenes keeping weekly tasks and project work running smoothly.
"Debbie's commitment and dedication in volunteering is without any doubt truly remarkable, and so very greatly appreciated!"
There are a number of ways to volunteer your time and skills with Lifeline South Coast. This is what one of Lifeline's Crisis Support Volunteers had to say.
Q: What motivated you to volunteer with Lifeline South Coast?
A: It's rewarding to know that people rely on this service and that I can be there for someone, just listen and help to keep them safe. The best thing is when someone tells me how much they appreciate the work we do.
While Lifeline is a large organisation, I enjoy the closeness of the volunteer network at the South Coast centre.
Q: What do you gain from your experience?
A: I've gained more awareness of how many people out there are struggling and longing for a connection. It puts things into perspective for me and makes me value what I have in life. I learn with every call a bit more about people in general (including myself).
Q: Tell us about one of your most rewarding moments while volunteering?
A: It makes me smile when people say that our conversation has helped them to calm down or simply, when they respond with 'Exactly!' when I paraphrase or summarise what they told me.
Hear from one of Lifeline's dedicated book sorting volunteers who helps pack over 150,000 books for the Big Book Fair every year.
Q: What motivated you to volunteer with Lifeline South Coast?
A: It is a network that I firmly believe in. It is of enormous value to the community that enhances people's self-esteem and psychological health. Lifeline saves lives there is nothing more important.
Q: What do you gain from your experience?
A: I gain new social acquaintances and make new friends which enhances my understanding of compassion and variety.
Q: Tell us about one of your most rewarding moments while volunteering?
A: At the Book Fair a man came up to me and asked if he could buy the whole section of medical health and diet books. We packed six boxes on a trolley and at the car he told me it was going to New Guinea and he was a volunteer doctor. Two volunteers helping in diverse areas! That's serendipity.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Lifeline South Coast, please visit lifelinesouthcoast.org.au/volunteer.
For Lifeline's Crisis Support service call 13 11 14.