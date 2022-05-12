It gives a sense of purpose

Looking for a connection Advertising Feature

Valued: (Above) Deborah Van Ede has volunteered with Lifeline South Coast for 25 years. (Right) Lifeline also needs volunteers for their Big Book Fairs. Photos: Supplied

Every 30 seconds, a person in Australia reaches out to Lifeline for help.



Lifeline is a very busy non-profit organisation with a free 24-hour telephone crisis support service plus health support, suicide prevention and emotional assistance online and face-to-face too.

During the year, their valued admin volunteer Deborah Van Ede achieved 25 years volunteering with Lifeline South Coast.

"In this time Debbie has worked with so many different faces and seen the admin and management team change over time," a spokesperson said. "She has always been able to adapt and keep up with the changes.

"As our admin volunteer Debbie assists the entire management team, often behind the scenes keeping weekly tasks and project work running smoothly.

"Debbie's commitment and dedication in volunteering is without any doubt truly remarkable, and so very greatly appreciated!"

There are a number of ways to volunteer your time and skills with Lifeline South Coast. This is what one of Lifeline's Crisis Support Volunteers had to say.

Q: What motivated you to volunteer with Lifeline South Coast?

A: It's rewarding to know that people rely on this service and that I can be there for someone, just listen and help to keep them safe. The best thing is when someone tells me how much they appreciate the work we do.

While Lifeline is a large organisation, I enjoy the closeness of the volunteer network at the South Coast centre.

Q: What do you gain from your experience?

A: I've gained more awareness of how many people out there are struggling and longing for a connection. It puts things into perspective for me and makes me value what I have in life. I learn with every call a bit more about people in general (including myself).

Q: Tell us about one of your most rewarding moments while volunteering?

A: It makes me smile when people say that our conversation has helped them to calm down or simply, when they respond with 'Exactly!' when I paraphrase or summarise what they told me.

It gives a sense of purpose

Hear from one of Lifeline's dedicated book sorting volunteers who helps pack over 150,000 books for the Big Book Fair every year.



Q: What motivated you to volunteer with Lifeline South Coast?



A: It is a network that I firmly believe in. It is of enormous value to the community that enhances people's self-esteem and psychological health. Lifeline saves lives there is nothing more important.

Q: What do you gain from your experience?

A: I gain new social acquaintances and make new friends which enhances my understanding of compassion and variety.

Q: Tell us about one of your most rewarding moments while volunteering?



A: At the Book Fair a man came up to me and asked if he could buy the whole section of medical health and diet books. We packed six boxes on a trolley and at the car he told me it was going to New Guinea and he was a volunteer doctor. Two volunteers helping in diverse areas! That's serendipity.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Lifeline South Coast, please visit lifelinesouthcoast.org.au/volunteer.

