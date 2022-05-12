Navigating divorce issues Advertising Feature

CVC Law Wollongong: Julian and Mikaela offer legal advice and representation across family law, commercial law, conveyancing and wills and estates. Photo: Supplied

We have spent months hearing about the Great Resignation Debate, and the resounding impacts the employment crisis is having across all industries Australia wide, but what about the Great Separation Debate and the impacts that the past two years has had on relationships and families?

Family lawyers are seeing a huge rise in enquiries, and cases relating to Family Law. This is across property settlements and parenting matters.

Speaking with Family Law expert Julian Cesta from CVC Law Wollongong, he advised, "The rate of enquiry has significantly increased, we know that there are two main pressure points that cause a breakdown of relationship and or marriage, and those are financial impacts and closeness/proximity.

"During the last two years many people have faced severe financial burdens from reduced income, job loss and the increased costs of living.

"Combine that with isolation periods, lockdowns, working from home and home schooling, and you can see how this has potentially created quite the pressure cooker for many families."

In December 2021 the ABS released data that found in 2020 Australia saw a whopping 30 per cent decrease in the number of marriages, which is not surprising due to the lockdowns and impacts due to border closures, alongside reduced venue capacity in the past one to two years.

In 2020 there were 49,510 divorces granted in Australia, an increase of 1.9 per cent from 2019 (48,582).

Comparatively across the world the Maldives sits top of the list at over 5.5 per cent, Russia 3.9 per cent, United States 2.7 per cent, Sweden 2.5 per cent, New Zealand 1.7 per cent, UK 1.7 per cent, and down the bottom of the long list Sri Lanka at 0.15 per cent.

Divorces in Australia are generally only granted after a 12 month period of separation so with a realistic expectation of this level to rapidly rise across these next 12 months, with relationship experts warning the pandemic-induced break-up curve may not have peaked yet, raising the question, what will the next 12 months look like?

Understanding the complexities of the law, being able to decipher legal jargon especially during what is a very emotional time can add to the complexities.

"Finding an expert in Family Law who can provide guidance and expertise who will take the time to truly understand your needs, by taking the time to listen is key, my passion," Mr Cesta advised.

"And my goal is to provide realistic expectations, timelines and positive outcomes for my clients, I want each and every client to feel comfortable, heard and listened to."

CVC law has over 20 years of experience in Family Law with a local team providing expertise in Family Law consisting of Julian Cesta and Mikaela Frame, providing a male and female representative solution for their clients.

"Comfort, fostering a connection and building trust with our clients is key," Ms Frame said.

"We want to ensure that our clients have the opportunity to meet us and discuss their case, so we can better understand their circumstances and how exactly we can help."

CVC Law provides a no fee initial consultation; this can be key in assisting a client in the early stages, and providing clear steps in the process.

