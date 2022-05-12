Navigating divorce issues

We have spent months hearing about the Great Resignation Debate, and the resounding impacts the employment crisis is having across all industries Australia wide, but what about the Great Separation Debate and the impacts that the past two years has had on relationships and families?
Family lawyers are seeing a huge rise in enquiries, and cases relating to Family Law. This is across property settlements and parenting matters.
Speaking with Family Law expert Julian Cesta from CVC Law Wollongong, he advised, "The rate of enquiry has significantly increased, we know that there are two main pressure points that cause a breakdown of relationship and or marriage, and those are financial impacts and closeness/proximity.
"During the last two years many people have faced severe financial burdens from reduced income, job loss and the increased costs of living.
"Combine that with isolation periods, lockdowns, working from home and home schooling, and you can see how this has potentially created quite the pressure cooker for many families."
In December 2021 the ABS released data that found in 2020 Australia saw a whopping 30 per cent decrease in the number of marriages, which is not surprising due to the lockdowns and impacts due to border closures, alongside reduced venue capacity in the past one to two years.
In 2020 there were 49,510 divorces granted in Australia, an increase of 1.9 per cent from 2019 (48,582).
Comparatively across the world the Maldives sits top of the list at over 5.5 per cent, Russia 3.9 per cent, United States 2.7 per cent, Sweden 2.5 per cent, New Zealand 1.7 per cent, UK 1.7 per cent, and down the bottom of the long list Sri Lanka at 0.15 per cent.
Divorces in Australia are generally only granted after a 12 month period of separation so with a realistic expectation of this level to rapidly rise across these next 12 months, with relationship experts warning the pandemic-induced break-up curve may not have peaked yet, raising the question, what will the next 12 months look like?
Understanding the complexities of the law, being able to decipher legal jargon especially during what is a very emotional time can add to the complexities.
"Finding an expert in Family Law who can provide guidance and expertise who will take the time to truly understand your needs, by taking the time to listen is key, my passion," Mr Cesta advised.
"And my goal is to provide realistic expectations, timelines and positive outcomes for my clients, I want each and every client to feel comfortable, heard and listened to."
CVC law has over 20 years of experience in Family Law with a local team providing expertise in Family Law consisting of Julian Cesta and Mikaela Frame, providing a male and female representative solution for their clients.
"Comfort, fostering a connection and building trust with our clients is key," Ms Frame said.
"We want to ensure that our clients have the opportunity to meet us and discuss their case, so we can better understand their circumstances and how exactly we can help."
CVC Law provides a no fee initial consultation; this can be key in assisting a client in the early stages, and providing clear steps in the process.
The firm has multiple locations across the illawarra with their main office located at 20 Market Street, Wollongong.
If you or anyone you know is currently facing domestic abuse or violence of any kind and needs help please call 1800RESPECT.
NSW Law Week is a time to pause and reflect on everything you do automatically, like hiring staff, negotiating deals, or signing contracts.
But it never hurts to have sound advice from an impartial observer.
Do you ever wonder where that impartiality arose and where the image of the balanced scales of Lady Justice came from?
Most commonly portrayed in the US as a blindfolded woman carrying a sword and a set of scales, she symbolises the fair and equal administration of the law without corruption, greed, prejudice, or favour.
The depiction of a woman portraying justice dates back to ancient Greece and Rome. Themis, the Greek goddess of justice and law, is commonly known for her clear-sightedness.
When people need a lawyer often they don't know where to begin.- President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat
Justice, prudence, fortitude, and temperance are the four virtues, and for President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat, they are front and centre of her daily work with the law.
"In so many situations - buying a house, getting a divorce, dealing with a tense situation with a neighbour - people need a lawyer, but often they don't know where to begin. So, the first place most people turn to these days is the internet," she says.
"As we all know, trying to access the right information on the internet can feel like 'falling down a rabbit hole'."
The Law Society of NSW has launched a new website that connects members of the public with the right solicitor for their legal needs.
"Rather than randomly googling 'where can I find a lawyer', Lawfully Explained connects the public with the information they need to access the most appropriate legal assistance.
"Ultimately, we want to help people, particularly the more vulnerable members of our community, to look for legal advice in all the right places," Ms van der Plaat says.
Lawfully Explained features articles, podcasts and videos answering questions about:
It also includes a new customised Find a Lawyer tool.
THE Pro Bono Scheme can provide legal assistance in-house for eligible applicants. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must have applied for and been refused Legal Aid assistance for their legal matter (proof of this is required); satisfy the means assessment applied by the scheme; have a matter that has merit and/or reasonable prospects of success; and have a type of matter covered by the scheme.
Employment lawyers are keen for employers to know their obligations about staff wages and entitlements and OHS laws, as it is one of the most important jobs you have if you run a business.
Many innocent and costly mistakes can be avoided if you have a good understanding of the basic rules, and getting it right at the start can prevent both staff and your business from being hurt.
Legal practitioners may encounter domestic and family violence in a diverse range of matters, particularly in family law and apprehended domestic violence order matters, but also in areas such as criminal law, child protection, immigration, housing and tenancy, consumer credit disputes, partnership disputes, wills, estate planning and elder law.
There is a new resource that can be used.
NSW Law Week is taking place from May 16-22 and to the team at Morrisons - Criminal and Traffic Law Specialists the event is important for both communities and businesses in understanding and obtaining greater access to justice.
"Law Week is critical to helping promote people's interactions and understanding of their rights, the law and the legal profession," partner at Morrisons, Matthew Ward said.
"Whilst it may not be thought about very often, people interact or are governed by laws in almost all aspects of their daily lives."
With more than 50 years' combined experience, Morrisons provide expert advice and representation for people across the Illawarra and Southern Highlands.
"We specialise in criminal and traffic law all day, every day," he said. "We do not practise in any other area and continue to strive to provide an expert level of knowledge and representation in this area."
Morrisons is the only private law firm across the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and South Coast that has two solicitors identified as Accredited Specialists in Criminal Law by the NSW Law Society.
Matthew Ward has previously been named as a finalist in the Lawyers Weekly 30 under 30, in the category of Criminal Law. This is an Australia-wide assessment that identifies excellence in the field for persons 30 years or younger.
"We also have two solicitors ranked in the Doyle's Guide, as leading and recommended criminal lawyers in regional NSW," Matthew said.
"The better understanding people have about their rights, the law and the surrounding system, the better equipped they will be to defending and standing up for the rights they have as citizens.
"This can range from criminal, family and employment law, to people's rights when dealing with NDIS service providers.
"We often get questions and provide advice about people's rights when dealing with NSW Police. This may involve the rights of the individual when being stopped, searched or arrested by the police."
Morrisons has a team of three solicitors - Matthew Ward, Graeme Morrison and Analise Ritchie. They are also supported by a team of dedicated legal personnel.
"We provide advice and representation across a broad spectrum of charges, ranging from drink driving to murder," Matthew said.
Morrisons offer sponsorship and support to the University of Wollongong (UOW) Faculty of Law and have implemented the Morrisons Work Integrated Learning Scholarship (UOW) with a candidate to be chosen this month.
They also host the Morrisons Moot - a mooting competition at UOW which is now in its third year.
For further information please visit the website at morrisonslaw.com.au