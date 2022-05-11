Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons young gun Talatau Amone 'riding the wave' through second NRL campaign

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:14am, first published 4:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSITIVE: A brief bench sojourn hasn't dented Talatau Amone's confidence. Picture: Anna Warr

He's returned to his favoured No. 6 jumper and Dragons livewire Talatau Amone insists he was never left kicking stones despite being controversially benched by coach Anthony Griffin earlier this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.