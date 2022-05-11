This Saturday some of the region's most talented musicians will team up with the Salvation Army Brass Band to raise money for the Red Shield appeal.
The concert, featuring the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music's BlueScope Youth Orchestra, will include a variety of music like popular movie soundtracks (Harry Potter, James Bond), traditional marches, big band music and "reflective pieces".
Advertisement
Money from the fundraiser will help initiatives like The First Floor Program a holistic, community-based drug and alcohol service supporting families and individuals in their recovery from substance use, mental health issues, grief, and loss; as well as the Carinya Women and Children Service which provides crisis accommodation for women and children of the Illawarra.
"This concert is a true celebration of how the business and general community can come together to support such a worthy cause, as well as providing the community with a quality musical experience," said WollCon's CEO David Francis.
The concert begins at 6.30pm, Saturday May 14, at the Wollongong Salvation Army, 11-13 Burelli St Wollongong, with tickets ($5-$15) available at the door.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.