After getting close the week before, Fairy Meadow bounced back to beat Dapto 2-1 in round five of the Illawarra Men's Hockey League at Unanderra last Sunday.
The two sides had played out a 2-2 draw in their first encounter the previous week, but the Falcons went one better on the weekend. Falcons coach Dean Nealon said his team had a slow start to the game and were outplayed by Dapto in the first half.
"We started to get back into the game and took it over in the second half," Nealon said. "It's something we will need to get better at going forward."
Meadow opened the score in the third quarter from a straight penalty corner hit by Alex Shaw, with Archie Smith adding the second from a great tomahawk hit. Taz Nryhinen, new signing from Albion Park, then pulled one back to make it 2-1.
The final 10 minutes of the game saw Dapto remove their goalkeeper for an all-out attack to try salvage a draw, but the Meadow defence held firm until the end.
The Falcons play University this Sunday at Unanderra for their biggest test yet, while reigning premiers Wests Illawarra also face Dapto.
Meanwhile, Wests inflicted Albion Park's second defeat of 2022, beating them 1-0, with the winner coming early from Michael Arthur. Wests coach David Rieck said his team played well for three quarters and they controlled the tempo well.
"The last quarter, Park stepped up the press and we withheld them," Rieck said.
"Tom Duncan and Michael Arthur were our standout players."
In the women's league, Albion Park beat Railway Greys 2-0; Wests Illawarra defeated Avondale 6-1 and University beat Fairy Meadow 3-0.
