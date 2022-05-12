Hot Property Illawarra: 'It's like you're playing catch-up all the time', Nick Whitlam sells clifftop home

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
This week featured a range of stories, spanning from prospective buyers struggling to save for a deposit, to high-end sales throughout the region.
"When you're renting and trying to save, it's a very hard thing to do."
The ANZ CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report was released this week.
Included in the findings was that it would take on average 17.4 years to save a 20 per cent deposit in the Wollongong area.
We spoke to one prospective home buyer, who has been frustrated by the way the proverbial goalposts keep moving within the region's housing market.
Conversely, Illawarra home owners who sold their property for a profit in late 2021 made nearly $440,000 doing so, a new report has found.
However, one seller told the Mercury that the headline figures didn't tell the entire story.
"People say we made half a million dollars on the sale, but we did spend a lot doing the house up as well, and then you have to buy a house in the same market," he said.
Meanwhile, a listing located on the exclusive Cliff Road, and a Shellharbour home that had been in the same ownership for several decades were among the highlights of last week's Illawarra property auctions.
Find out more by reading our Illawarra auction wrap-up here.
There have also been some high-profile sales throughout the region.
Nick Whitlam sold his clifftop home in the Illawarra, setting a whole new price benchmark for the suburb in the process.
Businessman Mr Whitlam, son of late former prime minister Gough Whitlam and a former investment banker, and wife Judy sold the home in order to return to Sydney.
Find out more, including the final sale price, by clicking here.
Also, the owner of a record-breaking Jamberoo property has sold another rural listing in the area, although has taken a price reduction in the process.
The lifestyle property at 162 North Curramore Road, Curramore sold for $4,275,000 last week.
The seller purchased 'Karinya' at Jamberoo last year for $7.65 million.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
