Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Updated

Goodman climbs off canvas to maintain perfect record

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NICE: Wollongong's Sam Goodman climbed off the canvas to claim IBF and WBO regional titles in Newcastle on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images

He tasted the canvas for the first time in his career but Wollongong's Sam Goodman pushed his unbeaten record to 11-0 with a unanimous decision win over Japan's Fumiya Fuse on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.