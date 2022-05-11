Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with van at Corrimal

A man in his 60s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van at Corrimal on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway, between Railway and Russell streets, after a 61-year-old pedestrian was struck by a van about 6am.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said the man sustained head and leg injuries, and was taken to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
Inspector Rees said the weather was not suitable for an air transfer, so the medical retrieval team transported the man to hospital by road.
The driver of the van was uninjured.
He stopped to render assistance and is helping police with their inquiries.
Officers from the Wollongong Police District and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police ask for witnesses or drivers with dashcam vision of the incident to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
