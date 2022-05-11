Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with van at Corrimal

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 12 2022 - 1:47am, first published May 11 2022 - 9:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the collision on the Princes Highway, Corrimal.

A man in his 60s has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a van at Corrimal on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.