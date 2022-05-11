Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Driver fined in North Wollongong for transporting mattress on car

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 12 2022 - 12:38am, first published May 11 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: NSW Police Force Traffic and Highway Patrol Command

A driver who tried to transport his mattress on the top of his car through the streets of Wollongong has copped a $469 fine and three demerit points.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.