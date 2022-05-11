A driver who tried to transport his mattress on the top of his car through the streets of Wollongong has copped a $469 fine and three demerit points.
Police pulled over the male driver of a Toyota Corolla in Bourke Street, North Wollongong after spotting the mattress flapping in the wind and sliding backwards.
Officers discovered the driver had tried to secure the mattress to the roof of his car with two octopus straps, which were linked at the middle of the mattress and attached to the head rest poles on the driver and passenger seats.
Even travelling at 30 km/h in a 60 km/h zone did not stop the mattress from flailing about.
Police told the driver to make alternative arrangements to transport the mattress and slapped him with a fine for driving with an unsecured load.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
