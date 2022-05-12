Fire stations across the city will open to everyone on Saturday as part of Fire & Rescue NSW's open day.
While you mightn't be able to jump inside the fire truck due to health restrictions, there's all sorts of action in store, Corrimal's station commander Captain Paul Dorin said.
"Firefighters will be doing exciting live fire demonstrations and safety talks about home fire safety especially with winter not far away.
"There is a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires during the cooler months with more fires in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to device chargers, heaters, electric blankets, and the like," Cpt Dorin said.
Doors open between 10am and 2pm and if big trucks and bright lights don't get you in, the sausage sizzles might.
BALGOWNIE Fire Station: 117 Balgownie Road,Balgownie NSW 2519
CORRIMAL Fire Station: 120 Princes Highway,Corrimal NSW 2518
WOLLONGONG Fire Station: 32-36 Denison Street,Wollongong NSW 2500
THIRROUL Fire Station: 240 Lawrence Hargrave Drive,Thirroul NSW 2515
WARRAWONG Fire Station: 48-50 King Street,Warrawong NSW 2502
COLEDALE Fire Station: 759 Lawrence Hargrave Drive,Coledale NSW 2513
DAPTO Fire Station: 88 Byamee Street,Dapto NSW 2530
SCARBOROUGH Fire Station: Wilson Street,Scarborough NSW 2511
