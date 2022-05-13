A Mt St Thomas resident fears the traffic dangers on his street has been overlooked by Wollongong City Council.
The Avenue resident Matt Geary was not impressed that the street did not appear in the council's draft infrastructure plan that outlined roadworks planned for the next four years.
But Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown said projects could still be added to the plan.
Mr Geary said The Avenue was increasingly being used as a rat run for motorists travelling between Coniston and Figtree, rather than using the larger Masters Road-Springhill Road route.
"The main issue is that this road is being used in a way that it was not designed to be used," Mr Geary said.
"This is two lanes - there's cars parked on the side of the road, so makes it extremely narrow.
"The speed limit's 40 and there's just a high volume of cars doing 60 to 80 kilometres an hour - at that at speed it's fast enough to kill someone."
That almost happened recently, when Matt Augustyn's step-father in law, Mike Avis, was clipped by a passing car while standing near his ute.
He was left with a bloodied and bruised arm; the incident happened a week after Mr Augustyn's own parked car was hit by a driver who lost control.
Despite several petitions over the years and visits from council staff, Mr Geary was disappointed to see that no work on The Avenue was scheduled in council's draft infrastructure plan now on exhibition.
He would like to see council take the drastic step of closing The Avenue at one end.
"If you're coming from Figtree and you just turned right before you got to The Avenue and go up Masters Road you would be in Coniston. It would take an extra 60 seconds," he said.
"The difference is minuscule; it's just psychological that people have always gone down The Avenue."
Cr Brown said part of the reason the draft is out on public exhibition was to hear from residents, in case there was something that had been missed.
"It's out on community exhibition, so we need to hear from the community if we've got something wrong or if we've missed something," Cr Brown said.
"That's the opportunity for those residents to send further correspondence should they wish."
She noted council staff had received an online change.org petition from the residents.
Cr Brown added that it was a draft infrastructure plan, which is subject to change.
"Things get added to the infrastructure infrastructure delivery program as needs change but it doesn't happen overnight unfortunately."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
