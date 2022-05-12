For all the money on offer in recently established pop-up contests, a Group 1 remains the pinnacle of racing.
That's why Robert and Luke Price and loyal owners, Gerringong twins Bruce and Ken Noble, have fought so hard to win some of the most prestigious events in the industry.
That's not to say they haven't chased the riches on offer, Count De Rupee running second in the $8 million Golden Eagle before taking out the $1 million The Gong on their home track.
This Saturday, however, marks a golden opportunity to finally tick the Group 1 box that both trainers and owners have long desired, the star gelding to contest the Doomben 10,000.
"The Golden Eagle has very good prize money and is a new inception to the game," Bruce Noble said. "Whereas the Doomben 10,000 is steeped in history, some wonderful horses have won it.
"If you were able to win the Doomben 10,000, you're up there with the elite sprinters."
While Saturday presents an opportunity to taste Group 1 glory, it also shapes as an Everest audition.
Luke Price has not been hesitant to claim Count De Rupee is worthy of a slot in the $15 million race, unwavering despite a challenging autumn.
The Doomben 10,000 has long acted as a springboard for the lucrative sprint, with Redzel winning the race in 2017 before claiming the first of two Everests.
Short-priced favourite Mazu is guaranteed a chance at the double after he was locked in for the Star-Arrowfield Everest slot for the next two years on Wednesday.
A win over the Snowden horse would instantly put Count De Rupee on the radar of Everest slot holders and Noble is keen to turn Price's dream into a reality.
"If I could win two races, I'd have to say the Doomben 10,000 and then the Everest," Noble said.
"He's definitely a chance in the 10,000. If he happened to be able to win that, then we'll look at the next big prize."
Count De Rupee enters the Doomben 10,000 in top form, having returned to winning ways in the Group 2 Victory Stakes a fortnight ago.
That was on a dry track after a Sydney autumn beset by rain, however the clouds have returned to Brisbane this week.
Already the race has been moved from Doomben to Eagle Farm, with the stable hoping the track holds up despite the conditions.
Despite the gloom, Noble is remaining optimistic before he flies to Queensland for the big race.
"I think the 1200 metres will suit him on Saturday. It should be a rain-affected track, it might make it more like a 1400m race."
