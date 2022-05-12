Two-thirds of Wollongong COVID-19 fines still unpaid

Nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 penalties issued in the Wollongong electorate have not been paid, according to new information from the NSW Treasurer.
In an answer to Wollongong MP Paul Scully's question in parliament, Treasurer Matt Kean said there were still nearly 800 fines - out of 1239 - in the electorate which have not been paid.
The treasurer's answer put the total value of the fines at $158,100.
Mr Scully said he had asked about the number of overdue fines as there had been a huge focus on people breaching orders during the pandemic, and wanted to be able to offer assistance to his constituents navigating the payment of the fines.
In the Wollongong electorate, the highest number of fines were issued in the 2500 postcode, with 363 individuals given 472 fines. Just over 300 of those remained unpaid as of April 1, according to the treasurer's office.
Mr Scully noted that there had been evidence of more fines being issued in lower socioeconomic areas, where people may have had less capacity to follow the public health orders.
"I worry that people who don't have the capacity to pay their fines, or didn't have the capacity to meet all elements of the health orders in the first place - through access to masks and other things - may disproportionately appear here [in these figures]," he said.
"I think there should be consideration for that, because I worry that some people may not have the capacity to pay, but then they'll find that there's some sort of action taken against them in the future."
He said others who had not paid their fines may have disagreed with the health orders and be continuing their defiance.
"There's still a fine that's been issued, so there's still a requirement to pay but - perhaps given the number of overdue fines, the government need to look at how it's going to handle this," he said.
According to Revenue NSW, "recovery action" will be started if fines are not paid full by the due date. The agency can suspend someone's license, cancel car registration, deduct money from wages or bank account, and even seize property if the fine goes unpaid.
However, the agency also said it was providing assistance to those unable to pay.
This could include extending payment timeframes and setting-up part payments, assisting Centrelink customers and considering hardship and making decisions in accordance with the Attorney General's Caution Guidelines and section 24E of the Fines Act.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
