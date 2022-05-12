Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Downs ready for action ahead of IRB Premiership season

May 12 2022 - 5:10am
SOARING HIGH: The Kiama Downs team in action last year. Picture: Alan Freeman

Almost a year to the day after the 2021 IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) Premiership season kicked off at Terrigal, Kiama Downs will look to rediscover last year's red-hot form when they return to the same beach on Saturday.

