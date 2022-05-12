Almost a year to the day after the 2021 IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) Premiership season kicked off at Terrigal, Kiama Downs will look to rediscover last year's red-hot form when they return to the same beach on Saturday.
Tricky conditions are anticipated for the first round of competition, with 16 teams from across the state set to take part, including Kiama Downs - who claimed an incredible 15 of 23 finals last year before COVID ensured the season would first become disrupted, then eventually cancelled.
Now, Kiama Downs team manager Stephen Strong is thrilled by the opportunity to be back on the water to put their training into practice this weekend.
"The last couple of years have been hard for all clubs. It'll be really nice to get a good, full season of racing in," Strong said.
"It's the first race back in a bit over 12 months. I think we're a little smaller than we have been in the past but we will still be in the mix. It'll be interesting to see how some of the other clubs line up as well. We're ready to go."
