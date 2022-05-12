Blake Nikitaris believes he is ready to follow in the footsteps of his dad Steve after earning his first NSW state contract.
After making his Sheffield Shield debut late last season, the Oak Flats junior was on Wednesday given a rookie deal with the Blues for their 2022-23 domestic campaign.
It's a great opportunity for the 22-year-old, the son of former NSW and Western Australian bowler Steve.
He spent the 1996/96 season with the Blues before later moving west to spend a couple of campaigns with the Warriors.
Blake - himself an opening batter - earned the promotion through weight of runs for his NSW Premier Cricket club St George. Highlights included first-grade centuries against Bankstown and Sutherland last season, while he also mustered a 99 against Mounties in January.
Now, Blake said, it was a great honour to secure his first state contract.
"It's been a goal of mine for the last couple of years, so to finally get it, it means a lot,'' Blake told the Mercury.
''Dad's super proud, he's very happy - it's also been his goal as I was growing up. He was always eager to go down to the nets and he's pushed me a fair bit, so I'm very glad to get a Baggy Blue like him.
"We start pre-season training early June, so not long now until we get into it. A few of their experienced boys play for St George - Kurtis Patterson, Moises (Henriques) and Copes (Trent Copeland) - so it's good to know a couple of the boys already. I'm just going to be like a sponge to learn as much as I can.
"I haven't really played with Moises, but I have a little bit with Kurtis and watching how he goes about it, I've already learned a lot from him. I can't wait to sit down with him and learn a lot more."
Blake looked comfortable in his Shield debut for NSW in their final game of the season in March, scoring 44 and a half-century in the second innings against South Australia. He was a shining light in a disappointing five-wicket loss.
"Going into that match I was super nervous,'' he said.
''When you're finally there, you kind of don't know if you're good enough, so to be able to do OK gives me a bit of belief and makes me very hungry to do more.
"My goal is to have a good pre-season with the Blues boys, try to progress my game and score as many runs as I can to cement a spot in the Blues side."
Blake becomes the second Oak Flats junior to pick up an Australian domestic contract, with Nathan McAndrew also lining up for South Australia again in 2022/23.
The pair have known each other for more than a decade, with McAndrew previously lining up for the Rats alongside Steve Nikitaris.
McAndrew told the Mercury in March that he had no doubts that Blake was ready for Shield cricket.
"I've known him for many years, got to play with his dad at Oak Flats. I mucked around with him in the nets when he was eight," he said.
"Blake was an incredibly special player from a young age, such a talent. He has things to work on, as all young players do, but he has so much raw ability."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
