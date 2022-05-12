With a black-type win to her name, every race for Monegal is a bonus.
But that doesn't mean Theresa Bateup's star mare is travelling to Scone to make up the numbers in Saturday's Group 3 Dark Jewel Classic.
"She's very well in herself," Bateup said. "She had two weeks at Kooringal following the Neville Sellwood.
"When you're at this level, you need things to fall into place. She's drawn the right barrier, Alysha (Collett) rides well, particularly at Scone.
"She's probably going in under the radar but I'm sure she'll put in a good effort."
Monegal will return to Scone on Saturday, five years after she sold for $3000.
Since then, she has won $636,000 prize money and confirmed her future as a broodmare by claiming the Group 3 Epona Stakes.
When she heads to the breeding barn is yet to be determined, Bateup hoping to add another couple of stakes victories to her name.
A trip to Queensland is on the cards, while the $1 million The Gong looms in the distance.
"We have no set plans as to if she goes to stud this season," Bateup said. "While she's racing well and being competitive, she'll keep going. She's at black-type grade all the time now, so she needs to prove she can stay competitive at that level."
Bateup will also send Divine Breath to Scone for a BenchMark 72, the trainer confident of her mare's chances.
"She'll be competitive if we get the right track surface," the trainer said. "In the soft range is alright, but real boggy tracks negate her turn of foot. Back to 1300 metres suits, the worry is what the weather gods do in Scone."
