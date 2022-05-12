Three Illawarra footy mates who spent years raising funds for various community groups through traditional raffles have taken the plunge and set up an innovative, not-for-profit, start-up company at the Innovation Campus.
It's taken them three years to perfect, but Sash Neser, Craig Franklin and Zlatko Manovski have launched Bolsta Raffles across regional NSW. Bolsta Raffles has been developed to simplify the fundraising process for small, not-for profit groups.
Advertisement
The shared, online raffle app allows each group to tap into a bigger prize pool while specifically engaging with their community network.
Read more: UOW boss reveals her post-election wish list
Sash, Craig and Zlatko have a long history of fundraising. After mates began to ask them for help with their own fundraisers the idea for Bolsta was born.
The benefit, says Zlatko is individuals and small community groups can raise more money, more simply for better prize options.
"As fundraisers ourselves, we've experienced all of the problems with running raffles and auctions," he said.
"It's hard and it's a lot of work and it takes time. We wanted a better way to do it and the shared raffle was our answer."
Each group registers, sets up a free, unique and personalised campaign page and then directs their target community to the site.
Supporters buy their tickets, pay securely online, and 60 percent of that ticket is immediately deposited into the committee's account.
The remaining 40 percent is provided to Bolsta Raffles for prizes, platform administration, compliance and permits.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.