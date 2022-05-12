Connie, 'Black Cat' Catalina take to the tarmac at HARS

Plane lovers get a chance to get up close and personal at HARS Aviation Museum this weekend.
The monthly tarmac days are back and start with a planned ground run of the "Black Cat" Catalina on Friday.
Saturday will feature an engine run of "Connie", the flagship Lockheed Super Constellation while Sunday will be a run of former French Navy 566 Neptune's engines.
Subject to weather former RAN Fleet Air Arm Tracker 844 is panned to fly on Saturday.
On Sunday the volunteers from HARS Aviation Museum will contribute to the annual service marking the loss of four Australian soldiers who died in rescue efforts when the US oil tanker Cities Service Boston was wrecked in rough seas at Bass Point in May 1943.
From the same era, a veteran C-47 Dakota which served with the US Army Air Force and then the RAAF will be part of the HARS tribute.
Joining the Dakota, its planned also for the Tracker and a former RAAF Caribou to be part of the flypast.
Guides will be on duty to show visitors over these and others of the almost 50 aircraft of significance to Australian aviation which are on display at HARS Aviation Museum.
Other aircraft of note in the HARS display include a former RAAF supersonic F-111C, a Winjeel, additional Dakota and Neptunes, a former RAN Wessex helicopter, Vampire and Sea Venom jets plus airliners including the only Boeing 747-400 remaining in Australia and an amazing replica of Kingsford Smith's famous Southern Cross under restoration.
